New Ghost of Tsushima Update Trailer Shows off Multiplayer, Cosmetics, and More

Your adventures through Tsushima are about to get a lot longer and more stylish. PlayStation released a trailer on Monday for Ghost of Tsushima’s free version 1.1 update, which brings along with it custom gear loadouts, new cosmetics and a new co-op mode when it goes live on Oct. 16.

Ghost of Tsushima players will be able to rapidly change their items through a new loadout system. Save and load custom gear sets and never have to fumble around your ever-increasing inventory again.

A new game plus system is being added to the game, offering bonus content to players who have already worked their way through the story. With the new game plus system comes a new horse, mysterious new dye merchant and powerful new charms and trophies to collect.

For those looking to get their friends in on the action, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the co-op multiplayer mode you’ve been waiting for. Inspired by Japanese mythology, Legends includes four player survival missions, two player story missions, and a post-launch raid.

Legends also introduces four unique classes for multiplayer, each with their own set of abilities. The co-op mode also brings a host of new cosmetics as well as a photo mode to show them off in.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

