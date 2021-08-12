Rockstar Games is Working on a GTA Remastered Trilogy

Rockstar Games might have a Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy in the works, according to a report from Kotaku. The article states that Rockstar is currently working on remasters for Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Originally launching as PlayStation 2 titles, these three games will have updated UI and will attempt to stay true to the style when they were first released. A newer studio at the company, Rockstar Dundee, is heading development for the remastered trilogy and is also working on the next-gen GTA V ports that will be finished later this year. The re-releases are currently in the final stages of development.

According to Kotaku, the remastered trilogy originally seemed to be a bundle that would be included in purchases of the next-gen GTA V ports and GTA Online, but the re-releases continue to be pushed back due to the pandemic. The trilogy is aiming at a release around late October or early November, and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia and mobile devices. This will notably be the first release of a GTA game on the Switch.

Rockstar also has plans to remaster other titles such as Red Dead Redemption, but the development of new ports for the game will depend on the success of the remastered GTA games and the new ports.

While re-releases of GTA classics attempt to keep the series alive, fans are still anxious to find out more about the release of GTA VI. It seems that we will have to wait a bit, since development only began in April 2020 and is set to release sometime in 2025. For now, fans can look forward to the next-gen ports for GTA V and hopefully a timely release for these remastered titles.