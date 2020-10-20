Optimized Halo: The Master Chief Collection Is Coming to the Xbox Series X and S

Xbox detailed new changes for Halo: The Master Chief Collection in a Tweet on Tuesday, saying that the game will run at 120 FPS and has been fully optimized for the Xbox Series X and S.
Microsoft has previously detailed how they designed the Xbox Series X and S to be backward compatible with nearly every previous Xbox title, and that these games will automatically receive graphical upgrades from the next-generation consoles. However, with this tweet we see what is possible on the Xbox Series X and S when games are further optimized by developers.
Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez__.