Optimized Halo: The Master Chief Collection Is Coming to the Xbox Series X and S

Xbox detailed new changes for Halo: The Master Chief Collection in a Tweet on Tuesday, saying that the game will run at 120 FPS and has been fully optimized for the Xbox Series X and S.

It’s time to dust off the ol’ Needler.? Fully Optimized on Series X|S? 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer? Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X? Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020

Microsoft has previously detailed how they designed the Xbox Series X and S to be backward compatible with nearly every previous Xbox title, and that these games will automatically receive graphical upgrades from the next-generation consoles. However, with this tweet we see what is possible on the Xbox Series X and S when games are further optimized by developers.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez__.