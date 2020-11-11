Original Cortana Voice Actor Jen Taylor to Reprise Role in Halo TV Series

Showtime’s Halo TV Series has resumed production, and also recast one of its central roles. Jen Taylor now slated to play the role of Cortana, Master Chief’s AI assistant (and maybe virtual girlfriend).

Taylor has been a part of the mainline Halo series since its inception, playing boh Cortana and her creator Dr. Catherine Halsley from the first Halo all the way up through Halo 5, including in Halo Reach. Natascha McElhone was originally cast as Cortana and Dr. Halsey in the Halo TV series, but due to scheduling difficulties imposed by the pandemic is now only taking the role of Dr. Halsey, according to IGN.

In addition to Taylor, the current cast includes Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Danny Sapani and Olive Gray as Jacob and Miranda Keyes, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Paragosky, and Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac and Kate Kennedy as three new Spartans.

The Showtime series is being made in conjunction with Halo developer 343 Industries and Amblin Entertainment, with Black Mirror director Otto Bathurst set to both direct and executive produce the first season.

A plot for the series has yet to be announced, and there is currently no set release date for the first season.