New Hitman 3 Trailer Focuses on Its Virtual Reality Features

IO Interactive has released their latest trailer for Hitman 3, showing off the promise of its new immersive virtual reality mode. This new mode extends the VR capability of the upcoming title to all previous Hitman levels from the past two games, making the whole trilogy playable in VR.

Hitman, a series known for having deeply layered levels which reward experimentation and completing tasks in fresh new ways, is bringing you that much closer to being Agent 47 himself with its first-person VR mode. Finally, I get to live out the fantasy of being a tortured white man with a barcode on the back of my head. Dreams do come true.

In the latest trailer, which you can watch below, you see Agent 47 moving through many of the familiar settings players of the new Hitman games have grown familiar with. Sapienza, a favorite from the 2016 installment of Hitman, is featured in the trailer, as well as the Miami racetrack I spent all my hours in Hitman 2 in. And hey, if you strutted down the catwalk in Paris and felt you could do a better job, now you can actually do it yourself and prove it. For those of us who are even concert-depraved, there’s an exciting scene of maneuvering through a dense crowd that almost brought a tear to my eye.

The trailer ends on a shot of Agent 47 arming a sniper rifle above the clouds of what appears to be Dubai, one of the new locations coming in Hitman 3.

As of now, Hitman 3’s VR mode is only on PSVR and will be available at launch when the game releases later this month on Jan. 20 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Hitman 3 will also be available for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC and Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming.