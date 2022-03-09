How to Watch Today's Sony State of Play

Come one, come all it’s time to board the hype train and head toward Speculation Station: it’s State of Play day.

The presentation starts at 2pm PT/5pm ET and can be watched through the video above.

The 20 minute presentation will delve into the upcoming slate of Japanese games coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. There will be no announcements for the recently showcased PlayStation VR 2. While the focus is on Japanese games, there will be some check-ins with studios around the world.

Now that all the specifics are out of the way, what should we be expecting? Well, Square Enix have been rather quiet after the surprise announcement of Final Fantasy XVI in 2020. It would line up well with the series’ 35th anniversary, but so would something about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.

Capcom has a few aces up their sleeves as well: the recently announced Street Fighter 6 and downloadable content for last years’ Resident Evil Village are both equally as possible.

Sony’s Tokyo based Team Asobi, who made the charming PlayStation5 pack-in game Astro’s Playroom could even surprise everyone with an announcement of their own.

With Elden Ring dominating everybody’s attention right now, there’s some speculation today’s event could focus on a PS5 version of From’s Bloodborne. Will we get a return to Yharnam? Find out this afternoon in Sony’s latest State of Play.