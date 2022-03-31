Heart Machine Announces Hyper Light Breaker

The beloved indie action game Hyper Light Drifter celebrated its sixth birthday in style, with developer Heart Machine announcing a new entry in the series: Hyper Light Breaker.

The trailer showcases the transition into the third dimension, with graphics akin to Heart Machine’s recent Solar Ash. Not much else can be gleaned from it though, as Hyper Light Breaker’s narrative is under wraps until its Spring 2023 Early Access run on steam.

“We can’t wait for our community to experience Hyper Light Breaker,” said series creator and Heart Machine creative director Alx Preston. “It’s a new path and culmination of everything we have learned over the past eight years of development at Heart Machine.”

Breaking from their previous outing with Annapurna Interactive, the new game will be published by Gearbox Publishing San Francisco. “Hyper Light Drifter has a passionate community of players who fell in love with the game’s unique presentation,” said president Yoon Im. “Hyper Light Breaker will elevate that with its stylish 3D world and unforgettable art style alone.”

A 2013 Kickstarter success story, Hyper Light Drifter has surpassed one million units sold across the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices.