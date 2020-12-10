Ubisoft Will Pay You $10 (In Coupon Form) To Play Hyper Scape

Want to run and gun around an urban environment splashed with neon colors without shelling out $60 for Cyberpunk 2077? Ubisoft has just the remedy—and they’ll pay you to take it. Starting on Thursday, playing Ubisoft’s free to play battle royale game Hyper Scape will net you a $10 coupon to use on the Ubisoft Store.

Yes, you read that right: Ubisoft will pay you to play this game. After logging into the game, players can click the “request your coupon” button on this page to have their coupon code emailed to them.

Of course, there are some caveats to the deal. The coupon is only available for Hyper Scape players on PC through the Ubisoft Connect launcher and is only available until 5 a.m. EST on Dec. 17. The coupon itself will be valid until Jan. 31, 2021, and has a minimum qualifying purchase price of $14.99

Like other battle royales, Hyper Scape has players either team up or go solo into a battle to the death. Where the game sets itself apart in the genre is its focus on verticality, encouraging players to make full use of the three-dimensional environment they are dropped in. The game is currently in its second season.