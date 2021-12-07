ID@Xbox Winter Games Fest Brings Dozens of Demos to the Xbox

Xbox announced today that from Dec. 7 until Dec. 21, more than 40 demos of new games coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles will be available to play for free. These demos are not the normal demos from finalized games regularly released in the Xbox Demo Channel. Rather, these are more like “show floor demos” of works in progress. Some may be re-published to the Demo Channel later, but these are available for a limited time.

Four games were also announced as coming to Xbox from ID@Xbox:

Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess from Playtra Games

Kraken Academy!! from Fellow Traveller and Happy Broccoli Games

Outbreak: Contagious Memories from Dead Drop Studios

Overpass: Rhtyhm Roadtrip from The Quantum Astrophysics Guild and Studio Bean

The full list of game demos available as of today:

Apico from Whitethorn Digital and TNgineers

Aspire: Ina’s Tale from Untold Tales and Wondernauts Studio

Aztech Forgotten Gods from Lienzo

Best Month Ever! from Klabater and Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production Studio

Blacktail from The Parasight

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami from 101XP and Troglobytes Games

Breakers Collection from QUByte Interactive

Castle on the Coast from Klabater and Big Heart Productions

Chenso Club from Aurora Punks and Pixadome

Death Trash from Crafting Legends

Demon Turf from Playtonic Games and Fabraz

Flewfie’s Adventure from Valorware LTD

Freshly Frosted from The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild

Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess from Playtra Games (Newly Announced)

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems from QUByte Interactive and Província Studio

Justice Sucks: Recharged from Samurai Punk

Kraken Academy!! from Fellow Traveller and Happy Broccoli Games (Newly Announced)

Lonesome Village from Ogre Pixel

Loot River from straka.studio

Mind Scanners from Brave at Night and The Outer Zone

Nobody Saves the World from Drinkbox Studios

Outbreak: Contagious Memories from Dead Drop Studios (Newly Announced)

Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip from The Quantum Astrophysics Guild and Studio Bean (Newly Announced)

Princess Farmer from Whitethorn Games and Samobee Games

Raccoo Venture from QUByte Interactive and Diego Ras

Space Boat from Recombobulator Games

Spacelines From the Far Out from Skystone Games and Coffenauts

Super Toy Cars Offroad from Eclipse Games

The Chase of Ellen from Nick Silverstein

The Darkest Tales from 101XP and Trinity Team

The Gardener and the Wild Vines from Finite Reflection Studios

The Last Oricru from Koch Media, Prime Matter, and GoldKnights

The Tale of Bistun from Black Cube Games

Treasures of the Aegean from Numskull Games and Undercoders

Tunic from Finji and Isometricorp

What Lies in the Multiverse from Untold Studios and Studio Voyager