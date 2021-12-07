ID@Xbox Winter Games Fest Brings Dozens of Demos to the Xbox

Xbox announced today that from Dec. 7 until Dec. 21, more than 40 demos of new games coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles will be available to play for free. These demos are not the normal demos from finalized games regularly released in the Xbox Demo Channel. Rather, these are more like “show floor demos” of works in progress. Some may be re-published to the Demo Channel later, but these are available for a limited time.
Four games were also announced as coming to Xbox from ID@Xbox:
Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess from Playtra Games
Kraken Academy!! from Fellow Traveller and Happy Broccoli Games
Outbreak: Contagious Memories from Dead Drop Studios
Overpass: Rhtyhm Roadtrip from The Quantum Astrophysics Guild and Studio Bean
The full list of game demos available as of today:
Apico from Whitethorn Digital and TNgineers
Aspire: Ina’s Tale from Untold Tales and Wondernauts Studio
Aztech Forgotten Gods from Lienzo
Best Month Ever! from Klabater and Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production Studio
Blacktail from The Parasight
Blind Fate: Edo no Yami from 101XP and Troglobytes Games
Breakers Collection from QUByte Interactive
Castle on the Coast from Klabater and Big Heart Productions
Chenso Club from Aurora Punks and Pixadome
Death Trash from Crafting Legends
Demon Turf from Playtonic Games and Fabraz
Flewfie’s Adventure from Valorware LTD
Freshly Frosted from The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild
Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess from Playtra Games (Newly Announced)
Josh Journey: Darkness Totems from QUByte Interactive and Província Studio
Justice Sucks: Recharged from Samurai Punk
Kraken Academy!! from Fellow Traveller and Happy Broccoli Games (Newly Announced)
Lonesome Village from Ogre Pixel
Loot River from straka.studio
Mind Scanners from Brave at Night and The Outer Zone
Nobody Saves the World from Drinkbox Studios
Outbreak: Contagious Memories from Dead Drop Studios (Newly Announced)
Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip from The Quantum Astrophysics Guild and Studio Bean (Newly Announced)
Princess Farmer from Whitethorn Games and Samobee Games
Raccoo Venture from QUByte Interactive and Diego Ras
Space Boat from Recombobulator Games
Spacelines From the Far Out from Skystone Games and Coffenauts
Super Toy Cars Offroad from Eclipse Games
The Chase of Ellen from Nick Silverstein
The Darkest Tales from 101XP and Trinity Team
The Gardener and the Wild Vines from Finite Reflection Studios
The Last Oricru from Koch Media, Prime Matter, and GoldKnights
The Tale of Bistun from Black Cube Games
Treasures of the Aegean from Numskull Games and Undercoders
Tunic from Finji and Isometricorp
What Lies in the Multiverse from Untold Studios and Studio Voyager