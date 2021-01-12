A New Indiana Jones Game Is Coming from the Developers of Wolfenstein: The New Order

Bethesda Softworks has announced that developer MachineGames, the studio behind the most recent string of Wolfenstein games, is developing an…Indiana Jones game? I’m just as confused as you, reader.

The teaser, which came by way of the Bethesda Twitter account, consists of a pan across what we're to presume is Indy's desk. It's laid out with several staples of the archaeology-professor-turned-Nazi-puncher's repertoire, including a passport, extensive notes, a map and compass, some books, and of course, finally, his classic hat and whip. Underneath the trailer a slowed version of the familiar theme plays.

The most important observation to be made in the teaser is the hints at a locale that may play a big role in the game. While time will eventually prove whether we're right or not, it does seem like according to the map and an accompanying plane ticket, that the game is taking us to Rome in October of 1937. Knowing Indiana Jones, and the Wolfenstein games too, this may only mark one stop in a globe-trotting campaign against Nazi's.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we're very excited to share today's news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

In a follow-up tweet to the announcement, Bethesda shared that the game would feature an “original story” and was being executive produced by Todd Howard, of Fallout and Elder Scrolls fame. The freshly reestablished Lucasfilm Games is collaborating with development.

It’s currently unknown how development of this title has affected the future of the Wolfenstein series, which developer MachineGames has almost exclusively worked on since their inception. There’s also no timeframe set for the release of their untitled Indiana Jones game, though according to their language, there may be “some time” before there’s anything to reveal.

One thing’s for sure: nothing is standing between MachineGames and laying out Nazis, apparently.