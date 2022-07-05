Itch Bundle Aims to Raise $200,000 for Abortion Access

Following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Itch.io has put together a collection of 800 games for abortion rights. The Indie Bundle For Abortion Funds, which launched on Sunday July 3, contains work from over 600 creators, many of whom have contributed work to Itch bundles in the past.

The Abortion Funds Bundle follows the lead of a number of bundles put together for various causes. These include the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality, which released in 2020, and more recently bundles to support Ukraine and the families of victims of the Uvalde, Texas shooting in May. All profits from this bundle will be donated to the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund, an organization which directs funds to abortion services in the American South and Midwest.

Some of the standouts in this enormous bundle include Procrabstination, a game about wasting time in your apartment (you’re a crab), and Calico, a cat cafe simulator where you play as a magical girl. Higher-profile games are also included, such as Wanderhome, an acclaimed TTRPG about traveling animals and making the world a kinder place.

Yesterday, one of the bundle’s creators announced on Twitter that they have raised $60,000 for abortion access in a single day, a number which has now more than doubled. There are still eight days to purchase the bundle and contribute to their goal of $200,000 raised. While the minimum donation is $10, the creators ask that those who are able donate whatever amount they can to support continued abortion access.