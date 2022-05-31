Itch bundle raises over $1000 for Uvalde

After last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, more than 20 developers have come together to create a fundraising bundle on itch.io in support of the victims. Hosted by developer Nate Peters, the Bundle for Uvalde brings together a collection of games, books and assets, the purchase of which will support the families bereaved by the shooting at Robb Elementary.

Itch bundles have arisen as a fundraising strategy after many different tragedies, including the war in Ukraine and various bills threatening trans rights in Texas. The Bundle for Uvalde includes nearly $160 worth of content, including browser games, expansion packs, and text-based games. The suggested price is $10, but the developers urge on their store page to give more if possible. All proceeds go to the Robb Memorial Fund, a charity for affected families hosted by The First State Bank of Uvalde.

While the fundraiser surpassed its goal of $1000 in less than 48 hours, the developers urge that support above and beyond the goal is still necessary. The account for Peters’s game Doodle World, which was included in the bundle,tweeted midday Tuesday, “Thank you for all of your support and if you have not had a chance to grab the bundle there is still time! Let’s see if we can get to $2000!” There are still four days left to snag the bundle, which ends on Saturday.