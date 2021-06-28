Knockout City Season 2 Offers a Collection of New Events and Items

By Katherine Long  |  June 28, 2021  |  3:40pm
Games News Knockout City
Share Tweet Submit Pin
<i>Knockout City</i> Season 2 Offers a Collection of New Events and Items

Knockout City Season 2 went live yesterday and features a collection of new game additions and events. This season launches over a month after the game was initially released on May 21.

Season 2 includes a brand new map, a new type of special ball, five new playlists and the addition of a Daily Login Bonus that rewards players for each day they play. There will also be three new events and a selection of new contracts to play through. Check out the 2021 Knockout City roadmap that details all new features for the new season.

knockout_city_roadmap_year_one_678.jpg

Each season of Knockout City will last nine weeks, with Season 3 set for this fall and Season 4 in the winter. The seasons come at no extra cost after purchasing the game and feature new content that will continue to build upon the Knockout City experience. The limited-time event Heatwave is also currently taking place, but players only have a few days left to cash in saved tickets before all items are removed when the event ends on July 5.

Season 2 is live now, so if you’ve been enjoying Knockout City so far, now is a perfect opportunity to jump back into the game with a fresh new set of items and events to experience.

Tags

knockout city

Also from Knockout City
Also in Games