Lego Delays Overwatch 2 Set Due to All the Activision Blizzard Scandals

Everyone dreams of having Lego made specifically for them, but creators dream of having Lego made for their properties. Once your hard earned IP has been turned into Lego, you can seemingly put your legs up and relax. You’ve made it.

Overwatch 2, the upcoming sequel to Activision Blizzard’s smash hit team shooter game, almost had that chance with a set originally due to come out on Feb. 1. I say originally because Lego recently announced they are delaying the set, and for very good reason too.

Their press release states that they are “currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment.”

You are not alone in being flabbergasted that Lego has currently made a better statement than most of Activision Blizzard’s partners about the ongoing issues at the company (including but not limited to sexual harrasment, sexual assault, and worse). Overwatch 2 currently has no release date, so even with the delay I am sure the Lego set will come out long, long, long before the game does, anyway.

