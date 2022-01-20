Hail JarJar, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Arrives April 5

After three delays, developer TT Games announced that the long awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga brings the force to current and last-gen platforms on April 5.

The most comprehensive LEGO game to date, The Skywalker Saga contains levels based on all nine movies from the beloved series. Players can pick which trilogy—original, prequel or sequel—they’d like to start with and work their way through.

A comprehensive trailer released today provides glimpses not only at the various levels and characters, but also highlights the updated gameplay of the series. For the first time ever, combat has evolved from pointless button-mashing into a simplified brawler in the vein of Bayonetta, but far more kid friendly. The shooting has been improved as well, allowing free aim and installing a cover-system for when you get a bad feeling about things.

Originally announced back in 2017, the game experienced various delays. A recent report from Polygon alleges that the developer TT Games has a history of crunch and that their move to a new engine caused more problems than solutions.

The LEGO games have often been well received and praised for their family-friendly humor and simple gameplay. As the culmination of TT Games history—their first big release was LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game—the new game has a lot to live up to when it finally lands.