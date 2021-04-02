Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been delayed and it’s honestly the most heartbreaking delay of the year so far.

Announced via developer TT Games Twitter, the announcement reads as follows:

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

This isn’t the first time the game has slipped from a release date or window. A version of a trailer released last May made its way online with an October release date before being recut and rereleased with a teaser that only said “coming soon.” Later in the year at Gamescom, the game was then given a significantly later release window of Spring 2021. Now, it’s spring and it seems like the game still needs more time.

For real though, games take time to make, even the ones you maybe think shouldn’t. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will feature all nine of the mainline films, finally adding the latest installments, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, to the Lego canon. On top of this, developer TT Games isn’t just porting over their existing titles of previous films and trilogies, but remaking them in a brand new engine for this ultimate collection of all the Lego Star Wars games. There are going to be hundreds of characters and dozens of worlds. It’s going to be huge.

It’s also probably a huge undertaking to make any aspect of The Rise of Skywalker enjoyable. Much luck to all of TT Games for taking that on and godspeed to all involved. We’ll play it when it’s good and ready.