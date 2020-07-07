Mafia: Definitive Edition Has Been Delayed to September

Mafia: Definitive Edition, a remake of the 2002 gangster simulator, has been delayed by just under a month, with an extended look at its gameplay promised for later in July.

In a joint statement by publisher 2K and developer Hanger 13 through the official Mafia twitter account, they cited challenges adapting to working at home as the primary reason for the delay.

“From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us,” they stated. “Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide.”

Mafia: Definitive Edition is the final part of 2K’s Mafia: Trilogy, updating all three main titles for modern platforms. Whereas Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are a remaster and upgrade, respectively, the original is getting the full remake treatment, with a new engine, script, cutscenes, gameplay sequences, voice cast and orchestral score. The works.

To keep those looking forward to the game in the loop, 2K is sharing an extended look at the game on July 22. The game’s official Twitter account also shared a 15-second teaser today, which you can watch below:

Join us Wednesday, July 22 for the extended gameplay reveal of Mafia: Definitive Edition with insights from @Hangar13Games President Haden Blackman.

The definitive editions of the second and third games launched May 19, while Mafia: Definitive Edition was planned for Aug. 28. Now, that date has been changed to Sept. 25, launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game can be purchased as part of the full Mafia: Trilogy for $59.99 or separately for $39.99.