New Trailer Gives a Look at How Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Actually Works

If you haven’t heard yet, Nintendo is planning on turning your living room into the next Mario Kart course. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit takes the familiar kart racing game and adds in a real remote-controlled kart into the mix, complete with a camera that takes your living room and transforms it into race track. On Thursday, Nintendo released an overview trailer for the game, giving more details on how exactly the game works and what’s in it.

The game works by having the player drive the kart through four cardboard gates, mapping out a course in the process. Because of this, Nintendo is recommending players have at least a 10 feet by 12 feet space to work with.

There are 24 courses to help spice up your studio apartment, each with unique obstacles for the player to race around. Like other Mario Kart games, there are four speed options ranging from 50 cc to 200 cc. Each speed will affect the actual speed of the RC kart.

Items like bananas and red shells are back in the game, and will affect the RC kart in real life just as they do in the game. Some items, like the bullet bill, take this augmented reality concept one step further and actually take over the steering of the RC kart while in use.

In addition to creating custom courses using the cardboard gates, players can also mix and match obstacles and items from various courses in the race customizer. If that’s not enough customization for you, there’s also a mirror mode that reverses the view of the room.

For players looking for a more relaxed drive around their domicile, there is a smart steering feature that takes over the steering wheel for you. Just accelerate and decelerate your way to victory.

Is your living room bigger than my house? If so, you can gather up to four friends and bump your karts into each other in some multiplayer mayhem. Each player will need their own Switch system and kart, but hopefully that isn’t a problem for all you 10 feet by 12 feet room havers.

The game is slated for release on Oct. 16, and currently has two Mario and Luigi kart variants to choose from. You can check out the full overview trailer below.

