Marvel's Avengers Debuts Its Spider-Man in the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event

While the Marvel film world moves increasingly toward crashing disparate timelines together—a major focus of the TV series Loki and What if?, as well as, apparently, upcoming films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—their licensed videogames seem content to exist in separate worlds. Sony has two critically- and commercially-successful open-world action-adventure Spider-Man videogames exclusive to PlayStation with a sequel on the way, Firaxis has the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Eidos and Square Enix have Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have Marvel’s Avengers. And it’s that last one we want to talk about, a games-as-a-service/looter-shooter style brawler that’s now getting its own Spider-Man, exclusive to Sony consoles, on Nov. 30.

This morning, IGN got the exclusive reveal trailer for the Spider-Man: With Great Power hero event coming to Marvel’s once-maligned film-adjacent videogame. While Marvel’s Avengers had an uneven debut, it has had some resurgence with DLC involving time travel and introducing Black Panther. Now, another iconic Marvel hero is added to the roster, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Click below to see a cinematic trailer that shows off what gameplay might look like with everyone’s favorite smart aleck web-head: