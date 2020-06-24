Watch the Marvel’s Avengers “War Table” Livestream to Learn More about the Upcoming Game

After being mostly quiet since the game’s unveiling at E3 2019, Square Enix is finally ready to show more details around its upcoming title, Marvel’s Avengers.

Square will show off “new trailers,” “co-op gameplay” and “story missions,” according to a teaser trailer for its live presentation, “War Table.” You can watch it today at 1 p.m. ET, right here:

Marvel’s Avengers launches Sept. 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia, and will be a launch title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they release holiday 2020. Owners of PlayStation 4 or Xbox One copies of the game will get a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X copy for free, respectively.