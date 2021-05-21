Mass Effect's Normandy Spaceship Is Coming to No Man's Sky

Just one week after the launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition fans are getting an extra surprise: the SSV Normandy SR-1 starship will be arriving in No Man’s Sky.

Players have until May 31 to add the Normandy to their frigate fleet, which is done by completing the newly added “Beachhead” expedition. These expeditions are part of a recent No Man’s Sky update in March, allowing players to explore the map and complete exploration tasks with a group of fellow travelers.

This is just one of the many updates taking place in No Man’s Sky, followed by an update in February that gives players the ability to tame and adopt alien companions.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition was released on May 14 as a remaster of all three original titles in the Mass Effect trilogy. For sci-fi fans who have already dipped back into the beloved series, here’s a new opportunity to enjoy it, within a different sci-fi game that’s legendary in its own right.

If you want to catch the Normandy in action within No Man’s Sky, here’s a trailer.