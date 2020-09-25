Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid And Six Other Konami Classics Have Returned To PC

Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance as well as a collection of classic Konami titles have been re-released and are now available on PC via GOG.com.

The re-released Metal Gear games have been fully restored to run on modern PCs. All three games released on PC after their initial release on home consoles, but this is the first time the titles have been available on a modern digital storefront. Joining the Metal Gear games is the Konami Collection, which includes Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse, Contra and Super C.

The original Metal Gear debuted in 1987 on the MSX2 and later made its way to the Nintendo Entertainment System in a modified version. Metal Gear Solid released on the PlayStation in 1998 and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty following in 2001; both titles would later release on PC as Metal Gear Solid: Integraland Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance.

The series has served as the blueprint for the stealth game genre, directly inspiring the development of games such as Splinter Cell and Gears of War.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.