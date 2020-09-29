First World Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator Adds Japan to the Game

The already immense world of Microsoft Flight Simulator just got a bit bigger. The Microsoft Flight Simulator team has added a high-resolution rendering of the island nation of Japan to the game’s map and several other improvements as part of the game’s first world update.

“A region rich with ancient tradition and bustling with future facing innovation, Japan presents a stunning panorama of old and new, urban and remote, mountains, forests, cities and coastlines – now enhanced with remarkable graphical improvements that span the volcanic island chain,” wrote the team in the update’s patch notes.

While Japan was already included in the base game via simulated renderings, the update brings a new layer of handcrafted detail to the country. Upgraded digital elevation, high-resolution photogrammetry for six cities, and six new hand-crafted airports have been added to Japan.

In addition, the countryside has been updated and pagoda-style architecture can now be found throughout the map. There are also close to two dozen custom landmarks and points of interest for players to discover in their flights.

Multiple quality-of-life improvements have been added to the game as well, from camera fixes to plane aerodynamic changes. You can check out the full patch notes for the free update here, and see the trailer for the update below.

