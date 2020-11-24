Second World Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator Overhauls United States

Microsoft Flight Simulator received an update on Tuesday, overhauling the U.S. and adding new airports and landmarks to the massive game.

The U.S. was already present in the game thanks to real-time renderings created by Microsoft’ Azure AI, but the update brings with it a human’s touch to the country. Every part of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii received updated elevation maps, and select parts of the continental states had their aerial imagery overhauled.

The update also brings with it four new airports: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (KATL), Friday Harbor (KFHR), Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW) and New York Stewart International Airport (KSWF). Atlanta International is better known as the world’s busiest airport, so it’s a bit odd it took this long to get into the game.

A massive amount of points of interest were also added to the game. Places like the Washington Monument, the White House, the Las Vegas Strip, the Kennedy Space Center,Yosemite’s El Capitan and Halfdome, Alcatraz and Hoover Dam are all present to fly over. A bunch of other places were added; a full list is available here.

In addition to the changes to the U.S., issues with performance, stability, planes, the UI and more were addressed.

You can check out the trailer for the U.S. world update below.