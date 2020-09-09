Xbox Series X Price Confirmed, Game Pass Adds EA Play And More

Microsoft is making a big move to be the best choice for casual players for the next generation of consoles. One day after confirming both the existence, release date, and price point of the Xbox Series S, Microsoft has confirmed the price of their flagship console, the Xbox Series X, to be $499, as well as announced new Xbox Game Pass details.

The $299 and $499 price tag for the Series S and Series X respectively lays to rest some player’s concerns that the next generation of consoles could cost upwards of $600. Microsoft has also announced Xbox All Access, a payment plan for both consoles, increasing the affordability of their next generation consoles even further. Xbox All Access comes in at $24.99 and $34.99 per month for each console for 24 months, and includes a 24 month pass for Xbox Game Pass.

An update was also announced for Xbox Game Pass on Wednesday, greatly expanding the available games on the videogame subscription service. EA Play, Electronic Art’s videogame subscription service, is now included with Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost. Both services allow players to play a large library of games, including newly released titles on launch day.

With no upfront cost, Xbox All Access is expanding the Xbox market to those who may be less inclined to shell out $300 or $500 for a next generation console on release day. Microsoft’s main console competitor, Sony, has yet to release either pricing details or a release date for their PlayStation 5, which will also be released this year.

