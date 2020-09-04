MINECON 2020 Is Now Minecraft Live, and Coming in October

In a thinly detailed blogpost on their website, Mojang Studios announced on Friday that this year’s MINECON has been transformed into a livestream event. The new event, Minecraft Live, will begin on Oct. 3 at noon EST and be streamed on the Minecraft website.

As for what’s actually going to be on display this year, well not a whole lot was mentioned. A small trailer accompanying the blog teased a massive update for Minecraft, which is on par for previous MINECONs.

Also returning this year is a player base vote for the next in-game mob. While none of the potential new mobs were announced, the trailer did show off some mobs not seen in the base game, like a flower cow and ram.

Mojang Studios is also delaying Minecraft Festival until at least 2022 due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus. They will not be involved in any official community events as well.

You can check out the cryptic trailer for yourself below, and try to piece together whatever secret message Mojang Studios has surely hidden in it.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez.