Star Wars Comes to Minecraft in New DLC Pack

A galaxy far, far away is coming to biome near you. On Monday, Minecraft announced that a Star Wars DLC pack is available for the game on the marketplace, featuring content from across the franchise.

The DLC pack features content from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian spread out over 12 unique planet dioramas on one map. Players can travel to and from planets like Tatooine, Endor and Hoth via “Hyperspace” travel.

Yes, Baby Yoda (or “The Child,” if you’re a purist) is in the pack, and ready to be rescued on Tatooine.

36 custom Star Wars skins are also included in the pack, allowing players to take on the roles of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, The Mandalorian and more. Multiple unique mobs and mob reskins also made it into the pack.

Players pilot various vehicles from the franchise around the map, including speeders, X-Wings and even the Razor Crest.

You can check out a trailer for the DLC pack below.