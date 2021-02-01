Sony's MLB The Show Is Coming to the Xbox

It’s official: MLB The Show 21, the latest installment in a Sony-exclusive franchise, will be coming over to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Ramone Russell, a designer and online community manager at developer Sony San Diego, confirmed the move beyond PlayStation systems and what it entails in a Playstation Blog post this morning. The move to another series of systems isn’t entirely out of the blue. Back in December of 2019, MLB announced that the series would expand beyond the scope of PlayStation-exclusive titles in 2021. While this meant that the at-the-time forthcoming MLB The Show 20 would still only be on PlayStation, it meant it would likely be the last exclusive title in the long franchise.

At the time of this announcement, both Xbox and Nintendo also shared the news, teasing that their consoles could soon be home to the legendary baseball series. When an Xbox cover leaked over the weekend, we seemingly got confirmation of at least one of these teases coming true. We’ve yet to hear about a potential Switch version.

The blog post had more news to share, including pricing, the star player on the cover and some features coming. The game will launch at $60 USD on what they call current-gen systems (PS4, Xbox One) and $70 USD for next-gen (PS5, Xbox Series X | S). San Diego Padres shortstop, and fellow Dominican, Fernando “El Nino” Tatis Jr. is making the motherland proud and gracing the cover this year. As well as this, it was announced that the game would feature cross-play and cross-progression.

You will be able to get MLB The Show 21 when it launches on PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S when it launches on Apr. 20.