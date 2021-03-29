Monster Hunter Rise Sells 4 Million Copies

Turns out folks really love hunting monsters, because four million of you have purchased Monster Hunter Rise already, according to Capcom.

Monster Hunter Rise, which released on the Nintendo Switch just last Friday, came out to general acclaim, and coming off of the massive global success that was Monster Hunter World, it’s not a tremendous surprise to see the game killing it so soon.World, which released on PS4 and Xbox One simultaneously and globally, sold five million in a similar window, which makes the fact that Rise is posting similar numbers just on the Switch incredibly impressive.

If we’re using Monster Hunter World numbers to predict the success of Rise even further, this game is about to blow up. World didn’t just ship five million copies in its first few days of release, but went on to sell more than 16.8 million copies by the end of 2020, becoming Capcom’s highest-selling title of all time. Its expansion, Iceborne, sold over 7.2 million copies.

By early 2019, sales for the Windows version of Monster Hunter World made it the second highest-selling platform for the game, which helps make sense of why the only other platform being prioritized for Rise at the moment is the PC.

Rise may only be on one system for now, which will definitely stifle sales some, but with the attach rate that the Switch boasts, a surge in global popularity for the franchise, ongoing support for the title via free updates and a PC version coming early next year, Rise is definitely being positioned to be a smash hit for Capcom and all the evidence points to it sticking the landing.