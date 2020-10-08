Rambo Joins Mortal Kombat 11 in Upcoming Ultimate Edition

Have you ever wanted know how a showdown between Rambo and the Terminator might go? Well, wonder no longer. Earlier today, Warner Bros. Games announced a new, expanded version of Mortal Kombat 11 is coming this November— Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. This definitive edition of the game comes with the already released main game, Kombat Pack 1 (featuring fighters Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800 and Spawn) and the Aftermath Expansion. In addition, it adds to the game the brand new Kombat Pack 2, which contains classic Mortal Kombat characters Mileena and Rain, as well as none other than John Rambo. Yes. Rambo.

While Mileena and Rain are no strangers to the Mortal Kombat series, this is Rambo’s first foray into the gruesome games. The character model is based off of Sylvester Stallone’s iconic look in the first entry of the Rambo franchise, First Blood, and will be voiced by none other than Stallone himself. Because a harrowing thriller about the psychological toll war takes on the men forced to fight it, and the way society mistreated Vietnam veterans, is a perfect fit for cartoon gorefests in a magical Goth World.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is scheduled to release Nov. 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia. Additionally, developer NetherRealm has confirmed a couple things players are sure to love: one, Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade their current versions to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for free, and two, the game will feature “Krossplay,” allowing players to fight against players on opposite platforms in select modes.

You can watch the full trailer below: