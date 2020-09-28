Netflix's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Gets a Teaser Trailer

Netflix released a teaser trailer on Sunday for their upcoming horror series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, giving viewers a sneak peak at what videogame based show will have to offer when it comes to the streaming service in 2021.

Longtime Resident Evil fans will be happy to hear that Leon and Claire from Resident Evil 2 are prominently featured in the trailer. It begins with Claire entering a dark house, tracing a flashlight along the ground to a slumped over dead body. Afterwards, the trailer cuts to Leon saving a man from a zombie attack. Not much else is shown in the relatively short trailer—but hey, that’s what a teaser trailer is all about, right?

Netflix previously announced a live-action series based on the Resident Evil franchise was in the works, centering on the lives of two characters in Racoon City. It’s unclear if there will be any overlap between the two series.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below, and start your own rumors as to what it all means.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.