Nintendo Switch OLED Model to be Released This Fall

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Nintendo has finally announced its newest version of the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be released on Oct. 8 and is priced at $350, which is $50 more than the original system.

This system looks extremely similar to the original Nintendo Switch console, but with a few new features, such as a larger 7-inch OLED screen. The OLED model will have an adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of storage and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop mode. This new system will include the standard Joy-Con controllers and allow for players to connect to the TV, but notably it will not support 4K, despite rumors about the ‘Switch Pro’ from Bloomberg last March. The OLED model will also not have a new CPU or more RAM, a Nintendo spokesperson told The Verge.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be available in two new colors: the white set and the neon red/neon blue set. The white set will include white Joy-Cons, a black main unit and a white dock while the neon red/neon blue set will include neon red and blue Joy-Cons with a black main unit and black dock. All previously released Joy-Cons will also be compatible with the new system and can be connected to the unit.

Nintendo’s newest system in the Switch series also shares a release date with Metroid Dread, which was recently announced at the Nintendo Direct during E3 2021. The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be compatible with all previous Nintendo Switch games, and players who pick up the new system will also be able to transfer their digital games and saved data from a different Nintendo Switch system.

With a new system on the way, we can only hope that Nintendo has more content in store for us in the near future. Check out Nintendo’s release trailer for the Nintendo Switch OLED model below.