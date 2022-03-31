Earthworm Jim 2, Two Classic Namco Sequels Make Up the Newest Nintendo Switch Online Update

Nintendo has been digging deep into the past with each new batch of games added to Nintendo Switch Online, their subscription-based virtual console service.

The most recent batch of games—Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug 2, and Mappy-Land—continues the trend of unexpected titles dropping onto the service.

The most recent of the three, the 1995 run-n-gun platformer Earthworm Jim 2, is a nostalgic get for many SNES and Genesis fans. The series was one of many mascot platformers from the 16-bit era, and the original game was remastered in HD for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010.

Dig Dug 2 is a sequel to Namco’s arcade classic, bringing the same digging and dugging gameplay onto an island for tropical vibes. Originally released in arcades in Japan in 1985, it didn’t make its US debut until 1989, when it came out for the NES.

Mappy-Land is probably the most obscure of the bunch. This console-only sequel to Namco’s early ‘80s arcade hit is platformer where you control a checks notes cop rat on a quest for birthday gifts, where he dons a different outfit in every level. It’s not quite the Mappy version of Namco’s weird Pac-Man platformer Pac-Man, but there are definitely some similarities.

In addition to these newbies, there are plenty of other games already on the service, with iconic entries like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario World and more available for play. Although to access the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles, one would need the cleverly titled Expansion Pack.