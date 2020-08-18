Everything Featured in Nintendo's Indie World Livestream

Today’s Indie World stream from Nintendo was a little different from their Nintendo Direct livestreams, focusing entirely on indie games that are either in development or launching for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to offering Switch owners a look at the newest games coming out for the system, Nintendo also announced that there will be a special sale on indie games in the Nintendo Eshop today. Here are all the indie games Nintendo announced today, as well a new update for one smash title.

From the developer of Bastion and Transistor comes a Greek mythology-based rogue-like. The dungeon crawler recently came out on PC but will be smashing its way onto the Nintendo Switch this fall. Read our impressions on the game from when it was in early access.

Hypnospace Outlaw by Tendershoot transports the player to the internet of the ‘90s, allowing them to scour the weirdest corners of the old internet and to solve cyber crimes as an Enforcer for the Hypnospace Patrol Department. It’s on all computer platforms and is coming to Nintendo Switch later this month. Read our review.

Spiritfarer by Thunder LotusGames puts you in the shoes of Stella, who acts as a ferry master to the afterlife for the deceased. Manage and change your ship with custom designs, meet spirits, and more in this management game. Spiritfarer is slated for availability on all current generation platforms and is coming out later today for the Nintendo Switch.

Restore a broken community as the new Guardian of The Grove in Garden Story by Picogram. Craft items, build back the community, and slay the evil rot in this action adventure game. It is out on Mac and PC systems and is slated for release next year on the Nintendo Switch.

Subnautica and its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero, are snaking their way onto Nintendo Switch early next year after being available on other current generation systems. The underwater explorations and survival franchise tasks the player with exploring the deep oceans of an alien world.

Take a break from playing videogames and instead make some for your little brother in Takeshi and Hiroshi. Strike the careful balance between creating a difficult yet fun game in this meta game by Oink Games Inc. It came out for Mac earlier this year and is launching later today for Nintendo Switch.

Raji: An Ancient Epic by Nodding Heads Games is set in ancient India and pits the player against the demon lord Mahabalasura. The action adventure game is releasing today on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive.

Bear and Breakfast by Gummy Cat is a management game where you play as a bear in charge of a bed and breakfast. The aptly named game is a timed console exclusive coming next year to the Nintendo Switch.

It may be hard to get out on a real trail right now, but A Short Hike by adamgryu offers the next best thing. The small hiking simulator lets the player set their own pace as they explore the island, take boat rides, and talk to other explorers. It’s previously released on Mac and PC and is out today on Nintendo Switch.

A game about cheating at cards, Card Shark lets the player work their way up from playing hands in card parlors to swindling royalty in the palace with the looming threat of being shot if you fail. From Nerial, Card Shark is coming to Nintendo Switch next year.

Torchlight III by Perfect World is an action role-playing game and the third installment of the Torchlight franchise. It is currently in early access on Steam and is making its way to Nintendo Switch this fall.

Let your perspective be destroyed and rebuilt in Manifold Garden by William Chyr. The perspective twisting puzzle game released previously on most current generation platforms, and is releasing today on Nintendo Switch.

Evergate by Stone Lantern Games is a 2D puzzle platformer in which you guide Key through the afterlife. You can manipulate time in order to traverse the platforms, as well as using a unique crystal system to aid you in your journey. It’s available for most current generation platforms and is releasing today on Nintendo Switch

After the initial videogame showcase, we got a few glimpses of games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch at a later date. Naven, Going Under, Red lantern, Unrailed!, Struggling, Inmost, She Dreams Elsewhere, Grindstone, and Gonner2 are all coming to Nintendo Switch in the future.

After the livestream seemed to be completely over, Untitled Goose Game by House House made a surprise appearance with gameplay featuring not one, but two geese harassing townspeople. That’s right, Untitled Goose Game is getting multiplayer! The update is coming Sept. 23, and a physical edition of the game is coming in the near future as well.

Nintendo managed to cram a lot of gaming and announcements into just 20 minutes. While there may not have been any first-party games announced today, there was certainly a lot in there for Nintendo Switch owners to look forward to.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez.