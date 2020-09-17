New Monster Hunter Games, Disgaea 6 and Everything Else in Today's Nintendo Direct Mini

Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct Mini livestream on Thursday, showing off a list of titles coming to their Switch console. Nintendo managed to pack a lot of announcements into just 15 minutes, so let’s dig into them.





A new entry in the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Rise is coming to the Switch on Mar. 26. The monster Magnamo is threatening the land, and it’s up to the player and their feline friend to stop the calamity. Speaking of new entries in the Monster Hunter Franchise…





Another Monster Hunter game! Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is coming next summer to the Switch. Stories is Capcom’s RPG spinoff series of Monster Hunter, with a heavier focus on the story versus the mainline games.





Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is a fitness game where the player uses the Switch’s joy cons as boxing gloves. Take on daily workouts with custom music and instructors in this sequel. It’s coming out on Dec. 4.





Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny was officially announced and covered. The RPG features a zombie protagonist who grows stronger each time they die. This is the first Disgaea game to use 3D models, and it’s releasing next summer exclusively for the Switch. Nintendo Switch Online members can also play Disgaea 5 Complete free for a limited time starting Sept. 23.





Play as the leader of a crime syndicate in 1920’s Chicago in this turn-based strategy game. Empire of Sin is expected to come out later this year for all current generation platforms.





Sniper Elite 4 is getting a Switch port this holiday season. This third-person tactical shooter puts the player in the shoes of a sniper during World War 2.





The latest in the Rune Factory franchise, Rune Factory 5follows in its predecessor’s footsteps. Protect your town from monsters, partake in agriculture, and go fishing in this RPG. Rune Factory 5 is coming out next year.





Ori and the Will of the Wisps, one of our favorite games of the year so far, follows the white guardian spirit Ori on a quest to save their friend Ku. This Metroid-style adventure was originally exclusive to Xbox One and PC, but is making its way to the Switch today.





After making its way through Early Access development for two years, Hades is officially launching today with a large update. Fight your way out of hell with the help of the gods in this roguelike dungeon crawler.





The Long Dark/i>, which our editor-at-large Holly Green has written about extensively, sets the player in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster that’s left the world frozen over. Survive to the best of your abilities in a brutal, frozen wasteland. It’s out today on Switch.





Enter a dreamlike land in Balan Wonderworld. This platformer features 12 stages and 80 unique costumes, each with their own special abilities. It’s coming to Switch next year.

Want to dissect the Direct for yourself? Check it out below.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.