Where to Watch Today's Nintendo Direct

The next Nintendo Direct livestream is only a couple of hours away. The video presentation, which will focus on the company’s 2021 lineup of games, premieres at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Feb. 17—that is, today. As always, fan expectations are high, especially with not much yet announced about the Switch’s 2021 release schedule. It’s safe to assume we’ll have a much clearer picture of what Nintendo is working on and when those games will be released after this afternoon’s video. Could that include Breath of the Wild 2? An update on Metroid Prime 4? Or something that hasn’t even been announced yet? Well, yeah, sure, it could. It could also include absolutely none of that. In a way, it doesn’t even really matter what the company announces at this thing: I’m pretty sure Nintendo could announce a 2021 release date for new games in every series it has ever created and people would still find something to complain about online once the Direct is over.

The show starts in just under two hours, and you can watch the whole thing here live, if you'd like.