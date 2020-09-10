Nintendo Gives Closer Look at the Tiny Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros in New Trailer

Nintendo released a new video on their YouTube channel on Thursday, giving viewers a closer look at the features of their new limited run of Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld consoles.

Like the original Game & Watch systems, the new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. can serve as both a watch and gaming console. The trailer shows users of all ages taking the console out of their pockets to check the time. The animated clock is styled after the original Super Mario Bros. and has 35 unique animations to look out for throughout the day. The console features the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario themed Ball game.

The retro console is getting some modern comforts, such as an LCD screen and USB-C charging port. Individual movement buttons have also been replaced with a standard D-pad for “tight controls.” The console itself looks extremely compact in the trailer, making its use as an actual watch seem feasible.

Announced during the Mario 35th anniversary Nintendo Direct stream, the new Game & Watch system is the first addition to the system line since 1991. The first Game & Watch system came out in 1980, featuring the juggling game Ball. Clamshell Game & Watch systems produced in 1982 became the basis for both the Game Boy Advance SP and Nintendo DS.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. comes out on Nov. 13. You can check out the new trailer below.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.