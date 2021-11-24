Nintendo Switch Black Friday Sale: The Switch Game Store Offers Discounts Up to 70% Off on 50 Games

Starting today and going until Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo is offering sales on select digital versions of 50 hit Nintendo Switch games, including Super Mario Odyssey, with some discounted by as much as 70%. There’s a wide variety of genres, including puzzle games, shooters, party games, adventure games, platformers, action games, and RPGs. There are games published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Enhance, EA, Supergiant Games, among others, and even some first-party Nintendo releases.

If you’re a Switch fan or have one in your life, this holiday sale could be the key to pulling off the perfect gift-giving season. Maybe there are great games you’ve been waiting to try and haven’t been able to buy, in which case, this could be your moment in the sun.

“My Nintendo” members also earn Gold Points for qualifying purchases, which can be redeemed toward the purchase of other games and DLC. So this sale is really the gift that keeps on giving.

See the full list of games (and discounts) below:

1-2 Switch: 40%

Among Us: 20%

ASTRAL CHAIN: 30%

BRAVELY DEFAULT II: 30%

Castlevania Advance Collection: 25%

Cuphead: 30%

Cyber Shadow: 20%

DAEMON X MACHINA: 30%

Dark Souls: Remastered: 50%

Dead Cells: 40%

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise: 50%

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny: 33%

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition: 30%

DOOM Eternal: 60%

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition: 30%

FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition: 30%

Hades: 30%

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: 30%

Immortals Fenyx Rising: 66%

Just Dance 2022: 40%

Kirby Star Allies: 30%

LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition: 40%

Little Nightmares II: 33%

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order: 30%

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: 25%

NBA 2K22: 50%

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: 30%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: 40%

Persona 5 Strikers: 50%

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition: 70%

Shantae and the Seven Sirens: 30%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove: 45%

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: 70%

SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD: 50%

SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy: 40%

Sonic Colors: Ultimate: 25%

Spelunky 2: 20%

Subnautica: 50%

Subnautica: Below Zero: 33%

Super Mario Odyssey: 30%

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido: 50%

Tetris Effect: Connected: 33%

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes: 50%

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: 50%

The Jackbox Party Pack 8: 20%

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: 33%

The Messenger: 60%

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore: 30%

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: 30%

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country: 30%