The Nvida RTX 30 Series Is Fast, Cheap, and Coming Soon

Sorry to everyone who just upgraded their gaming rigs with a RTX 2080 Ti, but Nvidia announced their new Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series of graphics cards on Tuesday and, well, they blow away the last generation of cards in both speed and price. The new cards are the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090, and here’s everything we know about them so far.



Perhaps not wanting to compete with the next generation consoles this holiday season, the RTX 30 series is launching sooner rather than later. Each card is releasing on a separate date and, of course, with its own separate price point.

RTX 3070: Founder’s edition starting at $499.00 with a loose release date sometime in October.

RTX 3080: Founder’s edition starting at $699.00, releasing Sept. 17.

RTX 3090: Founder’s edition starting at $1,499.00, releasing Sept. 24.

Keep in mind that these price points are only for Nvidia’s version of the 30 series, we will most likely see other graphics card manufacturers announce their 30 series cards and prices soon.



A lot has changed in the last two years since the RTX 20 series first launched. While arguable, Nvidia claimed in their announcement that the ray tracing feature in the RTX 20 series is now an industry standard, and the company is looking beyond ray tracing now.

The RTX 30 series features a whole new architecture called Ampere, which Nvidia is claiming can achieve twice the throughput as the RTX 20 series. The numbers back this claim up too, with the RTX 3080 sporting 8704 CUDA cores versus the RTX 2080 Ti’s 4,352.

While I don’t personally know anyone with a 4K monitor, the engineers at Nvidia decided that 4K monitors were the industry standard and decided to get ahead of the curve by making the RTX 30 series 8k compatible. Not only are the new cards 8K compatible, but the RTX 3090 can run 8k games at 60 frames per second. Just thinking about what this will even look like gives me a headache.

Also coming to the RTX 30 series is DLSS AI Acceleration, which uses dedicated Tensor Cores to increase both the graphics and framerate of videogames. With machine learning, neural networks, and other buzzwords loaded onto the RTX 30 cards, games can see ridiculous upticks in their performance.













GeForce RTX 3090GeForce RTX 3080GeForce RTX 3070



NVIDIA CUDA Cores

10496

8704

5888





Boost Clock

1.70 GHz

1.71 GHz

1.73 GHz





Memory

24 GB GDDR6X

10 GB GDDR6X

8 GB GDDR6





Memory Interface Width

384-bit

320-bit

256-bit





Bandwidth

936 GBps

760 GBps

512GB ps





Memory Speed

19.5 Gbps

19 Gbps

16 Gbps





Power Needed



350 W

320 W

220 W





Reccomended Power Supply

750 W

750 W

650 W





Price

$1,499

$699

$499





Release Date

Sept. 24

Sept. 17

October/ TBA









At $499, the RTX 3070 beats out the $1,200 RTX 2080 Ti in both CUDA cores and pricing, showing just how big of a leap Nvidia is making this time around. While there is no word on an RTX 3060 card yet, the current RTX 30 series lineup stands for itself. If you’re planning on building a new computer soon, it’s definitely worth pushing those plans back at least a month.