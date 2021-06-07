Itch.io's Indie Bundle for Palestinian Aid Includes over 1000 Games for $5

Itch.io’s indie bundle has raised over $400,000 for Palestinian aid, already reaching 85% of their goal of $500,000. The bundle includes over 1000 indie games from 864 creators, and can be purchased for a minimum of $5.

All of the funds will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which helps provide food and medical aid for over one million Palestinians. While the bundle starts at $5, purchasers have the option to increase the amount that they donate.

One of the standout games in the bundle is Liyla and the Shadows of War, created by Palestinian game developer Rasheed Abueideh. The short game highlights a unique perspective on war and trauma and was created as a “message of how we are living as Palestinians under this situation.”

Itch.io has raised money in the past with previous bundles, such as a Racial Justice and Equality bundle that raised over $8 million last year for the Community Bail Fund and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. There is also a Queer Games Bundle that was released five days ago, featuring 236 items for $60 with an overall goal of raising $5 million.

The Palestinian aid bundle will be live until June 11 on >Itch.io’s site