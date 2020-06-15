Here Are Some of the Most Interesting Games from Saturday’s PC Gaming Show

PC Gamer had its digital PC Gaming Show Saturday, and showed off a huge amount and variety of, as you might have guessed, games for PC. Here are a few of the most exciting announcements from the two-hour show:

Ooblets is a zany, adorable take on the core concept of Pokémon, where you grow and train the wild “Ooblets” and engage in dance battles and other silliness. It’s the kind of game that looks like a soothing balm for the cruel world we all live in. Of course, that means the Internet had to try snuffing that happiness out with vile harassments and threats after development studio Glumberland, consisting of just two people, made the mortal sin of announcing that the PC version would be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

The hate hasn’t stopped Glumberland from completing their vision, though, as an early access version of Ooblets launches on PC and Xbox One this summer! The game’s been in development since 2016, so this is very exciting news.

Although the game initially launched on PlayStation 2 in 2008, Atlus’ fourth entry in the half dungeon crawler, half high school simulator Persona series reached its largest audience on an unlikely platform in 2012: the PlayStation Vita. The game was a perfect fit for Sony’s ill-fated portable system, becoming one of its best-selling titles. Now, Persona 4 Golden is available on Steam today, with full HD and Japanese audio!

Although it was initially announced in 2019 as one of the first titles to come to the PlayStation 5, Counterplay Games’ Godfall is also coming to PC! In the gameplay reveal, the developers talk about the game’s lore and introduction of what they’re calling a “looter-slasher,” a combination of Borderlands-esque loot collection and melee combat. The game launches on both platforms holiday 2020.

Among Trees looks to be a calming survival game in which you live among nature, chopping down trees, building a house, growing plants and fishing in a format that looks similar to Minecraft but distinct enough to look like its own thing. The game comes to early access on PC “this winter,” according to developer Fjrd Interactive.

Carto is a charming puzzle game from Sunhead Games which features an adorable kid helping out various people and animals by getting them where they need to go. The titular character does this through shifting the environment like a jigsaw puzzle, and the whole thing looks adorable and relaxing, which is really what we need right now.

As we laid out after Mafia: Trilogy’s announcement, 2K’s roadmap to updating its Mafia games is a bit confusing, but still exciting. Following the release of Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition on May 19, the remake of the original Mafia from 2002, Mafia: Definitive Edition, launches Aug. 28 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Its new story trailer shows the remake in motion, bringing the 2002 title to life with fully revoiced lines and completely new graphics. It looks great!

Developed by No Man Sky’s Hello Games, The Last Campfire is described as a smaller, more intimate offering when compared to the huge scope of Hello Games’ ever-evolving space exploration game. It sees a cute little creature navigating dungeons and solving puzzles, with skeletons and statues hinting that something Not Good happening there. It’s the type of game designed to make players feel all fuzzy but also cry, and I personally can’t wait. The game launches sometime this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Haven is an “RPG adventure about love and freedom,” starring a power couple that fights together, instead of one saving the other. It’s an uncommon thing for games to give equal control and power to both members of a romantic relationship after so many instances of the hero saving the princess, so Haven is definitely a nice change of pace. Add to that a gorgeous cel-shaded art-style and intriguing turn-based gameplay, and this is definitely a game to keep an eye on. It launches sometime 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

A new project by Don’t Nod Entertainment, the team behind the Life is Strange games, Twin Mirror seems to play to the developer’s strengths by being heavy on story with interactive elements. The game sees an investigative journalist, Sam, return to his hometown only to unravel a gripping mystery. The game is planned to launch sometime in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.