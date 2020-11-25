Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, and Rocket Arena Coming to PlayStation Plus in December

December is just around the corner, bringing with it three new games for PlayStation Plus members. Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, and Rocket Arena will be available for free to PlayStation Plus members from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4.

Worms Rumble is the latest game in the Worms franchise and features 32 player arena combat. The game takes the Worms 2D combat system present in other games and wraps it around a new battle royale system. In addition to being available through PlayStation Plus, Worms Rumble will also be releasing on Dec. 1.

Just Cause 4 takes all the little, chaotic moments in other shooters and slaps them together into one action driven, open-world sandbox game. A sprawling map, advanced physics system, extreme weather patterns and customizable equipment make this game exciting to both explore and fight through.

Rocket Arena is a 3v3 shooter where players take on the role of unique heros to duke it out in multiplayer fights. Arenas are littered with game-changing items, and heroes all have distinct rocket launchers and abilities to use against their enemies.

For those who haven’t picked up a PlayStation 5 (or couldn’t), don’t worry. These games are also playable on the PlayStation 4.