How to Watch Sony's September PlayStation Showcase

Today, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 4 p.m. ET, Sony is doing a PlayStation Showcase for new games and services for the PlayStation 5, live and available on YouTube. The PlayStation US website says that this is where to tune in “for a look into the future of the PS5.”

The site continues: “PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers” will spend “around 40 minutes” demonstrating games for the coming holiday season and next year. After the presentation, the Showcase will include further updates from some of those same creative teams, which sort of seems redundant without a Q&A.

Regardless, if you are a fan of PlayStation, or a PS5 owner begging for something new and exclusive to play; if you’re waiting for news about God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, or you’re just looking for something to play besides Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal this could be the afternoon you’ve been waiting for! The high-powered console with a recent minor remodel is still relatively short on exclusive big-name titles. This is Sony’s opportunity to show their players that they’re still committed to putting up a good show in this generation’s console competition.

You can watch the PlayStation Showcase live at 4 p.m. ET on YouTube, or just stay right here at Paste can catch it in the embed below.