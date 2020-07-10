Sony Reveals PlayStation 5 Case Design with Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 case design for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, making it the first time we’ve seen the design for the next-generation games’ packaging.

It’s not a huge departure from the PlayStation 4’s design, keeping the same dimensions and slightly transparent blue border. The most significant difference is the “PS5” logo at the top, which has changed from white to black, with the surrounding border changing from blue to white.

The design for Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a pretty standard evolution from the design for 2018’s Spider-Man, replacing the red background with black and showing Peter Parker’s mentee take the spotlight as its playable Spider-Man.

Black and white definitely seems to be the color theme Sony is going for with the PlayStation 5, from its controller to the console, and now with the box design.

The PlayStation 5 also marks Sony’s first time offering an all-digital version, meaning that some owners won’t have the option to use physical discs to play their games.Still, it’s nice that Sony is still offering the option to use physical media if preferred or needed, and although it’s not a huge game-changer, the new design works just fine and won’t easily be mistaken with other PlayStation cases.

The PlayStation 5 launches holiday 2020, as does Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will be exclusive to the console.