Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Price, PlayStation Plus Collection, and New Games at PS5 Showcase

After a long summer of sealed lips, the past few weeks have been particularly exciting ones in the wonderful world of gaming. Today, things culminated as Sony hosted their PlayStation 5 Showcase, where they announced new services, upcoming titles, and the highly anticipated release dates and prices of their next generation consoles. Turns out, the PlayStation 5 will be available Nov. 12—just two days after the Xbox Series X—with the all-digital version listed at $399 and the standard at $499. While the dates and prices feel fairly equal to Xbox’s, Sony used the other 40 minutes of their showcase to try to sweeten the deal, starting with the PlayStation Plus Collection.

For awhile now, folks have praised Xbox’s Game Pass as being one of the greatest values for players and have wondered how, and if, Sony would respond. Today, Sony unveiled their plans to level the playing field, announcing the PlayStation Plus Collection—a library of games available at no cost on the PlayStation 5 for all PlayStation Plus members. This feature is an incredible value, allowing new console owners complete access to some of the highest rated games of the past decade. Among these games are Monster Hunter: World, God of War (2018), Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Ratchet and Clank (2016), Uncharted 4, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Battlefield 1, InFamous Second Son, Batman Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us, Persona 5, Resident Evil Biohazard and Bloodborne. Still not quite enough for you? Let’s talk upcoming games.

The showcase kicked off with a big reveal, as Square Enix announced the next installment in the long-running Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI. This time around, the studio is seemingly placing a lot of emphasis on the “fantasy” element of the series, with medieval set pieces and a tight focus on “the legacy of the crystals” which make appearances throughout various games in the series. Shortly after this reveal, Sony unveiled another highly anticipated title: Portkey Games’ Hogwarts Legacy. While a Harry Potter game has been rumored for some time, our first look at it proved fairly different from most speculation. While the upcoming game’s central focus appears to on the day-to-day life of a 19th century Hogwarts student, the trailer showed the game extends far beyond that, allowing players to venture forth into a vast world filled with fantastic beasts, big adventures, and great evil. While the release dates for Final Fantasy XVI and Hogwarts Legacy have not yet been announced, it’s safe to assume we’re still quite a way’s out from our next forays into the land of chocobos and the world of wizardry.

Luckily, Sony showcased plenty of other games to keep us busy in the meantime, including their own upcoming title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The new trailer featured an extended look at the game’s combat, allowing players to get acquainted with all the style and gadgetry Miles is bringing to the ol’ Spideysuit. The game is still slated for a Holiday release alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which also made an appearance at the showcase. The latest title in the Call of Duty series brought in with it several minutes of in-game footage from it’s first campaign, as well as an announcement that the game’s Alpha will be available to play exclusively on PlayStation 4 from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20.

The rest of the showcase was filled with your standard progress reports and “available at launch” announcements. Footage from Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Odd World: Soulstorm and Demon Souls was shown, each title boasting moody color pallets and plenty of hype for their approaching release dates. Additionally, both Fortnite and a shiny, new Devil May Cry V Special Edition will be available digitally at launch on PlayStation 5. The conference closed with short teaser for the sequel to 2018’s God of War entitled God of War: Ragnarok, though teaser feels too generous a word for the single graphic we saw.

You can watch the entire showcase for yourself below: