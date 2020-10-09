Sony Clears Up Which PlayStation 4 Games Will and Won't Be Playable on PlayStation 5

Sony previously said that the PlayStation 5 would be backward compatible with PlayStation 4 titles, but did not elaborate on to what extent backward compatibility would be available. Now, we have a pretty solid grasp on the state of PS4 games in the next generation. On Friday, Sony released a post on their support site, offering further details on how backwards compatibility will work on the PlayStation 5.

Nearly every one of the over 4000 PlayStation 4 titles will be playable on the PS5. Some games will be able to take advantage of the PS5’s Game Boost function in order to run at a higher frame rate. Others, however, will see some functionalities stripped and unexpected errors in their transition to the PS5. For PS4 VR Games, players will need a PlayStation VR headset and PS camera in order to get the game running.

PS4 games on physical discs can be played on the PS5 (assuming you don’t have the PS5 Digital Edition) by simply inserting the game disc. The disc will need to be inserted into the console each time you want to play the game. Digital games and their save data can be transferred from the PS4 to the PS5 regardless of the console edition.

Dualshock 4 and third-party gamepad PS4 controllers can be used on the PS5 to play supported PS4 games. Specialty peripherals such as racing wheels and flight sticks will work with both PS5 and PS4 games. When playing PS4 games on the PS5, Sony recommends using a Dualshock 4 controller.

While the majority of PS4 titles will be playable on the PS5, a few titles didn’t make the cut. Among those left behind are the following.

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

Other features, such as PS4 tournaments, the HD Camera, In-Game Liv, and the PS4 Second Screen app will also not be compatible with the PS5.

Before you go throwing out your PS4, just remember that Sony has no plans on bringing pre-PS4 titles to the PS5. While the PS4 only has a select number of PS3 titles, that’s still infinitely more than the PS5 will get.

