Here are the PlayStation Plus Games for July

There will be three new free games available this July for PlayStation Plus members, Sony announced Tuesday. The games include Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds and A Plague Tale: Innocence.

The titles will be available for PlayStation Plus members starting July 6 and players will be able to download the games until Aug. 2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds are this month’s PS4 games, and will be available to download for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners. A Plague Tale: Innocence is being released as a PS5 version only, with 4K native resolution and targeted 60 FPS.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown also remains available to download until Aug. 2 after joining the PlayStation Plus lineup last month. The other titles in the June collection of PlayStation Plus games, including Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango will be available for a free download until July 5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was first released in 2018, featuring three multiplayer modes including the beloved Zombies experience, the series’ classic multiplayer experience and the battle royale Blackout mode. PlayStation Plus members can also experience another type of multiplayer game in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, where players can battle one another as well known WWE fighters in local multiplayer, or experience a new story mode.

The PS5 exclusive, A Plague Tale: Innocence, follows a young girl and her brother as they attempt to survive in the dark and unforgiving circumstances they are given. The PS5 version of this game, with improved visuals and faster loading, makes its debut on PlayStation Plus.

There is a lot to look forward to with July’s collection of PlayStation Plus titles. Don’t forget to download the games from last month before they disappear on July 5, and enjoy next month’s collection.