Sony Reveals PS VR2 First Look

Sony gave eager VR fans a little 2-sday treat (2/2/22), as they revealed the design of their upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.

In a blog post, Sony Senior Vice President of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino talks through some of the design process: “Our goal is to create a headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller.”

The striking resemblance the upcoming headset shares with the PlayStation 5—their white plating creating a comfortably curved design—is on purpose. Nishino explains the designers had the PS VR2 on their mind while designing the flagship home console.

Sony also promises that the headset has been as ergonomically designed as possible, focusing on a lens distance adjustment knob and balanced weight. The blog post even quotes Senior Art Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment Yujin Morisawa, who highlights his favorite aspect of the headset: the integrated ventilation.

Morisawa explains, “Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation. I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far.”

The end of the post reminds audiences how innovative the PS VR2 aims to be: 4K HDR graphics, enhanced eye tracking, increased haptic feedback, and new PS VR sense controllers. With all the recent talk of the Metaverse, it’s refreshing to see a company focusing VR solely on gaming. With the headset in developers’ hands, it’s only a matter of time until we see the future Sony is promising.