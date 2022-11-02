Sony Announces PlayStation VR2 Is Coming Next February for $549.99

The PlayStation VR2, Sony’s new VR headset for the PS5, will be launching on Feb. 22, 2023, at $549.99. Announced yesterday on the PlayStation Blog, the base package for the new model will include the headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. Initial orders for those in the US, UK, and several European countries will be handled through Sony’s online store.

As for its specs, it has an OLED display with a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and a panel refresh rate of 90-120hz. Unlike its predecessor, which used Playstation Move controllers, its controllers were specifically designed with VR in mind. The headset will also be available in a $599.99 bundle with the VR game Horizon: Call of the Mountain, and there will be a $49.99 optional controller docking station. Sony also highlighted a few games coming to the platform, such as the well-received Pistol Whip, among others.

While VR headsets like the various Oculus and HTC Vive models have found a niche following, they have largely failed to break through to the mainstream. The most obvious explanation for this is the price, as premium headsets go for as much as an exorbitant $1,399 in the case of the HTC Vivo Pro 2, in addition to requiring relatively expensive hardware and open space to play. Even the Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest 2, one of the cheaper premium options at a former $300, received a $100 cost increase earlier this year.

Although Sony’s offering isn’t the most expensive out of the pack, and the $500 asking price for a PS5 is likely less than it would cost for a PC able to run VR headsets well, it remains to be seen how many can afford the over thousand-dollar combined expense of the new system and headset. The first PlayStation VR launched in 2016 for $299.99, and as of 2020 had sold 5 million units. Sony is reportedly preparing over 2 million units for the PlayStation VR2 launch.