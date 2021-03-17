10 More Free Games Are Coming to PlayStation's Play At Home Initiative

PlayStation have announced 10 more games that are coming to their Play At Home Initiative this spring. The free game program, which began last spring at the outset of the pandemic, has come back this year for four months, with this month’s offering being the first of this expanded effort.

According to the Playstation Blog, we will be getting a mix of standard PS4 games and PSVR games when the next wave of games comes to the Play At Home Initiative on March 25. On the standard side, we will be receiving The Witness, Abzû, Enter the Gungeon, Subnautica and Rez Infinite. Rez Infinite, which can also be played on PSVR, will be joined by a smattering of VR games that include Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Paper Beasts, Moss and Paste Games’ favorite, Thumper.

These games will all be available to pick up starting March 25 through April 22. As well as those games, Play At Home will also be giving trial subscriptions to Funimation (or Wakanim, depending on your region) for the same period of time.

Further down the line, from April 19 up till May 14, PS4 owners will be able to pick up Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, which comes with the full game, the Frozen Wilds expansion, a digital art book, dynamic PS4 theme and a bunch of bonus DLC.

Last spring, when folks were first finding themselves locked indoors for an indeterminate amount of time, PlayStation made Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey free for players to pick up for a limited amount of time. Once they redeemed it, it was theirs forever to own. Earlier this month, Playstation also made the 2016 game Ratchet & Clank free to pick up for the month of March, so go pick that up before time runs out there too.

I’m not one to give corporations bonus points, but it’s been really heartening to see this effort continue while many are still facing economic hardships brought on by the pandemic. So kudos to PlayStation on not only bringing back the initiative this year but expanding on it. And y’all go pick up your free games!